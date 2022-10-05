ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $61,094.50 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 933,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,334,172.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 124.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.