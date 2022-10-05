Paul C. Joseph Sells 1,500 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

AKAM stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

