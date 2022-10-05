Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,794.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.