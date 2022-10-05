Robert Wares Acquires 150,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,545,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,949,141.58.

On Monday, September 26th, Robert Wares bought 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$8,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares purchased 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,207.50.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Wares bought 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$11,005.00.

Shares of CVE OM opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

