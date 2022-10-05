Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $552.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. Stephens lifted their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,227,000 after buying an additional 275,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 180,525 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,052,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

