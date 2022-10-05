Green Bow Capital LLC Acquires 47,010 Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) Stock

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) Director Green Bow Capital LLC purchased 47,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$22,917.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,890,882 shares in the company, valued at C$921,804.98.

Green Bow Capital LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 7,000 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,354.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 10,200 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,171.40.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 9,500 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,895.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 14,100 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,415.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 250 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$130.00.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 12.8 %

STS stock opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. South Star Battery Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

