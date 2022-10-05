Mark T. Lammas Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

