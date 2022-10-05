Fred A. Middleton Acquires 20,000 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Chimerix stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 293.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chimerix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 106,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

