Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 119.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. Raymond James began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.