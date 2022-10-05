Joseph V. Jr. Topper Purchases 2,627 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CAPL stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $748.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.71.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

