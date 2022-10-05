Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.3 %

CTO opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.