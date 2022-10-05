Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 414.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 107.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $451.67 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.95.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

