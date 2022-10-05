Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Water worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 501,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

