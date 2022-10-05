Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 7,571 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

