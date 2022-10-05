Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,118 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,923,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

