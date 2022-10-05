Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 142,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $675.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.