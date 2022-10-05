Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,205.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,112.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,639.12 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

