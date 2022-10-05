HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

