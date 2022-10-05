Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Gencor Industries worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GENC opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of -106.11 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gencor Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gencor Industries

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.