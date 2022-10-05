Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

