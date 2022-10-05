Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 629 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

