Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.