Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

TTE stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

