Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.