Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 5.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

ATMP stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

