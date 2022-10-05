Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 163 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

