Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,835,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $984,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $14,846,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

