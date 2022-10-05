Private Advisor Group LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.