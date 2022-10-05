LifePro Asset Management Sells 199 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

