Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 231,396 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

