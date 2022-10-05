Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

