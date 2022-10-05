Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LGI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

