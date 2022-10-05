Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newell Brands Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.