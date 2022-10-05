Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

