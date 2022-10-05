Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPZ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.65. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.51 and a 52-week high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 10.84%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

