Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 572,829 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 343,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

