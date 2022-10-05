Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,527 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 93.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 62.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3,458.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

