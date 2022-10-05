Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.29.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. Equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

