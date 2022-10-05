First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.76% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.
First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNDV opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.55.
First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend
