Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 2.6 %

LANC stock opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.12. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $177.07.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.