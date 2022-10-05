Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,383 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,972,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 864,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 470,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,585,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

