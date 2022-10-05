9,836 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WOPEY opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

