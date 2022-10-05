First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

