First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FMHI stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.