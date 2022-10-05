Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78.

