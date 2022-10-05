Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,469 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

IPAR opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

