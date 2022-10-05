Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amarin worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Amarin by 164.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 45,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 65.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

