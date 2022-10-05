Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,093 Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 257,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Price Performance

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

