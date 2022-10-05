Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,548 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.