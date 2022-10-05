Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 387,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 97,523 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

