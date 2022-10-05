Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 238.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,759,000 after buying an additional 314,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

